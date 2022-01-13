Middlesbrough FC new recruit Folarin Balogun on signing for Chris Wilder at the second time of asking

Boro have beaten off significant rival interest to bring in the Arsenal striker on loan for the rest of the season, with Wilder having previously tried to bring in the young forward during his time at previous club Sheffield United.

The Boro chief has now landed Balogun at the second time of asking and Boro supporters could get their first glimpse of the 20-year-old in Saturday's Championship home encounter with Reading at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro have also signed young defender Bryant Akono Bilongo this week from Isthmian League outfit Kingstonian and are pushing to complete a deal to bring in Australian international midfielder Riley McGree from MLS side FC Charlotte.

New Middlesbrough FC loan signing Flo Balogun, pictured in action for England under-21s. Picture: Getty Images.

Scottish giants Celtic are also keen on McGree, 23, who impressed during a loan spell in the Championship at Birmingham City.

On joining Boro, Bolarin - pushing for a debut at the weekend alongside fellow striking recruit Aaron Connolly - said: "I have known about it for a little while.

"I tried to narrow down my options once the window opened and spoke to Chris before and knew this was somewhere I wanted to be and I am glad to finally be here.

"I was really excited and open to it. I obviously knew the manager, so that was something that helped a lot. When he was at Sheffield United, we spoke and it was a no-brainer (to join Middlesbrough) and I wanted to work with him and I am glad I have finally got the opportunity to be there.

"Playing senior football against opposition and fighting for three points (is important). They (Middlesbrough) are obviously an ambitious club pushing for promotion.