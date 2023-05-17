GRACIOUS Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick cast aside his disappointment to congratulate victorious semi-final conquerors Coventry City after their Riverside success - and urged his Boro players to come back stronger from their crushing sense of disappointment after their remarkable season fell one game short of a Wembley appearance.

The tie was decided by a blistering strike on 57 minutes from Gus Hamer - who scored for the Sky Blues in their play-off clinching draw on Teesside ten days earlier - on a night when Boro failed to score for the first time at home under Carrick as the Midlanders triumphed 1-0 on aggregate in the two-legged semi=final.

The upshot is that Coventry will play Luton Town for the golden ticket to the Premier League later this month.

Carrick said: "First and foremost, congratulations to Coventry. They are a very good team and had an unbelievable run of one loss in 18 or 19 games.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023.

"They defended really well and were very good in transition and they got their goal from a transition moment.

"We are clearly disappointed and there's not much to say. But I am hugely proud of the players' efforts and the whole club, the staff and supporters. It shows how far we have come with the journey we have been on so far.

"As hard as it is right now and it's tough to take, it is a tough experience for some of the boys. Some of the younger players haven't had that sort of experience and environment before and hopefully they will be better for it. I am sure they will be.

"In my career and life in general, the tough moments are the ones you end up learning from and come back stronger when you go through it.

"It is horrible to go through and we have got a lot of time to think about it over the summer and we have got to come back stronger.

"We have got to deal with what has happened tonight and it's a special group and hopefully in years to come, we will look back as unfortunately, as football goes, this will be the last time we are all together.