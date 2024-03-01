The former Leeds United and Norwich City midfielder twisted his knee in the loss at Preston North End earlier this month and it was initially thought that he would be sidelined for much of the run-in.

Scans have revealed that the injury is not as bad as first feared for Howson, out in contract in June.

On the flip side, Howson's midfield partner Hayden Hackney, a vital cog in the club's run to the play-offs last term, is likely to be out for an extended period after injuring his knee in the same game at Deepdale.

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Carrick, whose side visit Stoke City on Saturday, said: "Hayden is a bit further away. He’s probably a good few weeks yet after twisting his knee and unfortunately he hasn’t got away with it, so we’ll be without him for a little bit longer.

"Jonny though, we’re hoping towards the end of next week, maybe, to be back around the group. That’s a positive because we expected that to be a little bit longer.

"But we’re not getting too carried away with that because we’ve got to get him back training in and around the group."

Boro head to the Potteries on the back of arguably the worst performance of the Carrick era after losing 2-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle, who claimed their first away win since last April.

Carrick fronted up and took personal responsibility afterwards and says it is now all about making sure his side produces a positive reaction.

He added: "I take ownership of both (wins and losses). People say well done to me when we win and then if we don’t win, it doesn’t change.

"It’s always on me regardless. It does not make any difference. We are all in it together.

"We want to play well and win games and sometimes, it doesn’t go to plan. You have to accept it and do something about it.

"I am obviously at the front of that. That’s my job."