The vastly-experienced free agent, 33, was one of 14 players released from Turf Moor at the end of last season.

Despite bringing in former Sheffield Wednesday schemer Massimo Luongo as short-term cover, Boro chief Chris Wilder remains in the market for further reinforcements in the middle of the park to provide competition for the likes of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Alex Mowatt and Riley McGree.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Stephens was one of 14 players released by Burnley last season. Picture: Martin Rickett - Pool/Getty Images.

Bolton-born Stephens spent six seasons with Brighton between 2014-2020 and was a key member of the Seagulls side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

He is remembered by Boro fans for evens at the end of the 2015-16 season when he scored and was sent off on the final day of the season at the Riverside Stadium for a foul on Gaston Ramirez in a final-day promotion decider with Brighton, beaten to the second automatic promotion slot by the Teessiders.

Stephens left Brighton in September 2020 to join the Clarets and spent two seasons at Turf Moor. However, he only made eight senior starts in all competitions during his time in East Lancashire and was not offered a new deal in the summer.

Stephens, whose former clubs also include Charlton Athletic and Southampton, was previously linked with Derby in the close season.