Ultimately, though, both teams are expected to progress – narrowly – to the Bank Holiday weekend promotion-deciders.
That is the verdict of FiveThirtyEight, who used complicated algorithims to predict the outcome of football matches.
Their super-computer has Coventry as marginal favourites to win Sunday's game in the Midlands, as they did the corresponding league fixture in October, Chris Wilder's last as manager.
They give Coventry a 38 per cent chance of victory to Boro's 36.
But the number-crunchers are much more optimistic about fourth-placed Boro beating their fifth-placed hosts in the second leg, rating Boro's chances at 50 per cent, and giving Coventry only a 26 per cent shot.
The sides met at the Riverside on Monday, drawing 1-1.
It sees the other semi-final as much more comfortable, with Luton Town marginal favourites at Sunderland's Stadium of Light and comfortably so in the return leg.
Bradford's League Two semi-final tie is expected to be tighter still.
The Bantams, who finished sixth in the final table, a place behind Carlisle, are given a 40 per cent chance of victory. A draw is seen as more likely than a Carlisle win (28 per cent).
But the second leg is expected to be closer, with the Cumbrians rated at 40 per cent to win and a draw as likely as a Bradford win, both 30 per cent shots.
Again, the other semi-final is seen as more straight-forward, with Stockport County, who like Luton in the Championship finished highest of the play-off qualifiers, expected to narrowly win at Salford City and comfortably take the home leg.
If only play-off football followed logic.