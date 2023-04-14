Middlesbrough FC thrash Norwich City to keep heat on Sheffield United in race to Premier League

Middlesbrough put on a five-star show as they hammered rivals Norwich 5-1 to move up to third in the Championship.

Boro brought a three-game winless run to an end in emphatic fashion, running in four goals in a breathless first half before adding their fifth just after the break, to keep the heat on second-placed Sheffield United.

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey got things going for Boro with an early opener before Hayden Hackney added a second. Cameron Archer scored a double late in the first half, either side of Josh Sargent hitting the net for the visitors.

The Championship’s top scorer Chuba Akpom wrapped up the statement victory early in the second half. Boro are five points behind second place Sheffield United having played two games more.

Five-star: Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's fifth goal in the rout of Norwich (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA)

Norwich actually started well but were made to pay for missing those opportunities when Ramsey opened the scoring with Boro’s first attack of the game on seven minutes. Norwich’s defence was cut open and Archer teed up his Villa team-mate for a tap-in. Ramsey’s night was cut short when he was replaced before the half-hour mark with an ankle injury.

Boro doubled their lead on 41 minutes – the first of four goals in a 10-minute spell.

Hackney brilliantly converted Marcus Forss’ cross with a well-timed half-volley. Boro scored their third on 43 minutes. Substitute Mowatt played in Archer, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner.

Boro were in complete control but handed Norwich a lifeline in the last minute of the first half when Paddy McNair was dispossessed and Sargent took full advantage.

Middlesbrough's Cameron Archer scores their side's fourth goal against Norwich (Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

But Boro re-established their three-goal lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time, with the sloppy Norwich defence failing to clear a Ryan Giles free-kick and Archer hammering home his second and Boro’s fourth.