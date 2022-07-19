The full package of the transfer will reportedly see the Teessiders receive just under £20m.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the close season with the player desperate to leave Boro after completing a highly-successful season-long loan at Nottingham Forest, where he played an influential role in the East Midlanders returning to the Premier League.

The wantaway full-back had been linked with a return to Forest with the likes of Arsenal and Brentford also credited with interest in the player - who has set his heart on a move to Spurs.

Djed Spence, pictured on England under-21 duty at Huddersfield Town last month. Picture: PA

The sale proceeds are likely to be the catalyst to some inward transfer activity at Boro, with Chris Wilder keen to revamp his striking department and bring in three new additions, ideally.

The club have made a move to sign Brentford forward Marcus Forss, who had a spell at Hull City last term and have linked with several other strikers including Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres and Southampton frontman Adam Armstrong.

Financial demands ensured that Boro pulled out of the race to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, made available by the Tyneside club with another target in Thomas Henry opting to remain in Italy with Hellas Verona following interest from the Riverside Stadium outfit.