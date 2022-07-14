The 21-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation over the close season with the player desperate to leave Boro after completing a highly-successful season-long loan at Nottingham Forest, where he played an influential role in the East Midlanders returning to the Premier League.

The wantaway full-back had been linked with a return to Forest with the likes of Arsenal and Brentford also credited with interest in the player - who has set his heart on a move to Spurs.

Reports suggest that Spurs are on the verge of a full agreement with Middlesbrough to sign Spence in a £15m deal after weeks of talks, with a breakthrough reached between Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and his Middlesbrough counterpart Steve Gibson and the player's representative.

Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, pictured in action for England under-21s at Huddersfield Town last month. Picture: PA

Boro's proceeds for the sale of Spence would help to fund the club's recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, the Teessiders - who have allowed Martin Payero to head out on loan to Boca Juniors - are poised to seal the transfer of Manchester City keeper Zach Steffen on a season-long loan.

The USA international, who had been waiting for his work permit, is set to undergo a medical over the weekend.

So far, the club have brought in former Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan, ex-Northampton Town custodian Liam Roberts and Wolves wing-back,.