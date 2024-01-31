Middlesbrough FC transfer latest: Morgan Rogers poised for Aston Villa switch in a deal which could be worth up to £16m
It represents a significant profit for Boro, who bought Rogers from Manchester City for a bargain £1m last summer.
The Blues are set to benefit from a sell-on clause in the region of 25 per cent.
Persistence is likely to pay off for both Villa and Boro, with the Teessiders sticking to their guns after refusing to yield in the face of three previous offers from the Midlanders, which were turned down.
At the fourth time of asking, Villa are set to land Halesowen-born Rogers, 21 and met Boro’s valuation.
The move will see Boro land an initial £8m up front with a potential £7m in add-ons.
Rogers is to undergo a medical on Wednesday.
The forward has made 28 appearances for Boro this term, scoring seven times.
Five goals arrived in his side's run to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, with Rogers netting in the second leg of their last-four tie with Chelsea last Tuesday. He is the top-scorer in this season's competition.
The deal should bolster Boro's hand in their quest to bring in a centre forward before Thursday's deadline.
So far, midfielder Finn Azaz and defenders Luke Ayling and Luke Thomas have joined the club in this window.
