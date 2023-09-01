Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Alex Bangura brings experience and leadership as he agrees permanent move

International experience and leadership skills are part of the package Alex Bangura brings to Middlesbrough after joining from SC Cambuur.

The 24-year-old Sierra Leone left-back has signed a four-year contract at the Riverside.

Boro saw Ryan Giles return to Wolverhampton Wanderers and ultimately move to Luton Town at the end of last season's loan and have started the season with summer addition Lukas Engel playing on the left of the back four.

Like Engel, Bangura can play further forward but manager Michael Carrick appears to see him pushing for the defensive position after signing the Feyenoord youth product for an undisclosed fee.

EXICITING ADDTION Alex Bangura (left)

"He's a really exciting signing," he said of Boro’s 12th signing of the window. "He's a left-back and he's captained his team.

"He's a good character with a great personality and he won't have any problem fitting into the group."