All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Martin Payero departs Teesside permanently, his potential unfulfilled

Martin Payero has left Middlebrough for Udinese in a permanent deal.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 20:08 BST

Te size of the fee is undisclosed but Payero has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old Argentinian midfielder was never able to make much impact on English football after joining from Banfield two years ago, and leaves with only 18 Boro appearances in all competitions to his name.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Payero spent last season on loan at Boca Juniors but it failed to turn into the permanent move Boro were hoping for.

Most Popular

So instead Payero has moved to Serie A Udinese, who pulled off one of the more surprising moves of deadline week by replacing Everton-bound Beto with Keinan Davis, who had been a Hull City target.

Payero's only appearance this season was in the League Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

His only goal for the Teessiders came in a 2-0 win at Cardiff City in October 2021.

Related topics:Teesside