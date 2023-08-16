Speculation had been rife throughout the summer regarding the future of the 27-year-old, on the back of a sensational 2022-23 campaign which saw him top the Championship scoring charts with 29 goals in all competitions and win the division's player of the year and golden boot award.

Entering the final year of his deal, Akpom was linked with several clubs including Sheffield United and RC Lens as his Boro future remained unresolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajax have now made the decisive move for the Londoner, who had a spell earlier in his career on loan in Yorkshire at Hull City.

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, who has joined Dutch giants Ajax for £12.7m. Picture: PA

Akpom's deal runs until the summer of 2028.

To help fill the gap ahead of his impending move, Boro lined up Atalanta striker Emmanuel Latte Lath and his switch was completed on Tuesday, with left-back Lukas Engel also joining the club.

Ivory Coast forward Lath has arrived for a reported €5m fee, with Danish defender Engel arriving for Danish Superliga side Silkeborg for €2m. Both are in contention to make their debuts in Saturday's home game with Huddersfield Town.

On leaving Boro, Akpom said: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax.