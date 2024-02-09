Or necessarily convinced.

Michael Carrick, for his part, begs to differ.

He believes that Boro remain among a clutch of clubs who still have a chance of sneaking into the top six, alongside today's opponents.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (right) on the touchline during the recent Sky Bet Championship match against Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

The Riverside chief also feels that even without Rogers, who has linked up with Aston Villa in a move that could eventually be worth £16m and Crooks - set to wrap up a move to MLS side Real Salt Lake - Boro have enough attacking 'options'.

Carrick said: "We've got really good options, with Riley (McGree) and Sammy (Silvera) coming back around and Manny (Latte Lath) getting fit again in the not too distant future.

"Hayden (Hackney) played well as a 'ten' last weekend. We're flexible across the front line and we're creating chances.

"We're looking dangerous. I've got a lot of faith in the boys, whoever plays.

"We want to be as strong, powerful and dangerous as we can. But I do feel with the players we have, we have a good balance.

"We've been saying it a long time, and we'll be saying it for a little bit longer yet. That (position) around the middle to the play-offs is very tight.

"It's up to someone to kind of grab it and pick up the right amount of points over a period of time."

Alongside Crooks, the future of another big Boro player in Jonny Howson has come under scrutiny this week.

The captain, who turns 36 in May, is out of contract in the summer. Speaking this week, the ex-Leeds United midfielder has said he'd like to stay, ideally and has no intention of retiring at the end of his current deal.

Carrick continued: "We'll have the discussions in the weeks to come. I think we're both pretty calm about things and relaxed and grown up enough to sort things out.

"Johnny's done fantastic. He's the example of how to prolong your career and how to look after yourself, and what it takes to play at this level for so long.

"He's a real example for that. He's a pleasure to have.