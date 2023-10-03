Middlesbrough FC v Cardiff City: Michael Carrick makes Josh Coburn pledge plus an untimely injury blow for loanee

COMFORTABLY Middlesbrough's best week of the season has coincided with the rise to prominence of Josh Coburn.

The Richmond-born forward was seemingly destined for a loan move to Plymouth Argyle back in late summer, only for Boro to rethink the situation and his performances in the club's renaissance league wins over Southampton and Watford have suggested that the decision is a pretty astute one.

Should Coburn and Boro afford themselves more positivity between now and the next impending international hiatus, it will possess further weight, even if Michael Carrick is understandably anxious not to put too much pressure on the shoulders of a young player who spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

On Coburn, who netted the weekend winner at Watford, head coach Carrick said: "I don't want to get too carried away, but Josh has done fantastic.

Middlesbrough's Josh Coburn celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023.

"There's a long way to go for him and we are not putting anything extra on his shoulders that does not need to be put on.

"He's had a couple of really good games in the last week and you can see him growing and his belief and confidence as well and movement and link-up play.

"But we will be patient with Josh. We are not expecting miracles from him."

Boro's weekend win at Watford was soured by news that loanee Lewis O'Brien is facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

It's a blow for the Teessiders, who were hit by some untimely setbacks during a pivotal time at the end of last season as well.

Carrick, whose side host a Cardiff team who triumphed 3-2 at the Riverside last September, added: “We’re still waiting on scan results at the moment, although it’s not looking too promising.

“Lewis has come in and done fantastically well for us, playing in different positions. He’s integrated into the group really quickly, and he’s a really good footballer.