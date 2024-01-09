So far this century, it’s been pretty horrid in truth.

In 24 meetings since April 2000, Boro have won on just three occasions, while losing 17 times.

The well-heeled West Londoners head to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night on the back of a nine-match winning streak against the Teessiders.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, pictured during the Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Aston Villa at Riverside Stadium on Saturday. Boro face more Premier League opponents in Chelsea on Tuesday night. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

Not only that, but they have not so much as conceded a goal in those meetings, while helping themselves to 21 unanswered goals.

The Blues also warmed up for the trip north with a comprehensive 4-0 dispatching of Boro’s second-tier counterparts Preston North End in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday - extending their unbeaten sequence against lower-division opponents in cups to an outstanding 28 matches.

Chelsea have also beaten Boro in three cup finals - in the FA Cup final in 1997 and the League Cup showpiece in 1998, alongside the Zenith Data Systems final eight years earlier in 1990.

So where is the hope for Boro, you ask? Is there any?

Fortunately, there is, both historically and in the present.

Despite the plethora of aforementioned statistics, Boro did famously get the better of Chelsea on the only other previous occasion that they met in a two-legged tie.

Both games are among the most feted in the club’s history.

In just the second season of the play-offs in 1987-88, Bruce Rioch’s ‘Boro Babes’ sealed a remarkable promotion to the top-flight, going through 2-1 on aggregate after admirably defending a 2-0 lead from the first leg at Ayresome Park.

A near-riot ensued after the second leg at Stamford Bridge, which Chelsea won 1-0. Glory belonged to the 10,000 travelling Teessiders.

Boro’s composed performance in their narrow and unfortunate weekend elimination in the FA Cup to another famous name in Aston Villa also suggests that they might - just might - give Chelsea a game this time.

Certainly moreso that back in March 2022 when they struggled to lay a glove on the Blues after a 2-0 FA Cup elimination at the Riverside, which was more comprehensive than the scoreline suggested.

On the challenge ahead, Boro chief Michael Carrick, striking the right tone, said: "It’s the type that doesn’t come around very often.

"The FA Cup (on Saturday) was a big occasion and a really good game to be involved in, but it was the first round of the competition for us.

"This one is different, so much work has gone into it. How many times will the boys find themselves in the semi finals of a major competition throughout their careers? Some will, some maybe won’t. It’s an unbelievable opportunity and one we’re really relishing."

There will be defiance from the home supporters who pack out the Riverside, despite their side’s awful record against Chelsea - on an occasion when the underdogs have everything to gain and nothing to lose, in reality.

It’s the club first home game in this season’s competition after away wins at Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City, Exeter City and Port Vale.

This is a major step-up for sure, but something to embrace amid a competition which will always be special to the club. The 20th anniversary of Boro’s League Cup win over Bolton arrives at the end of next month. It remains the only major trophy that the club have lifted.

Carrick, who won the competition on three occasions as a player with Manchester United, continued: "It was a major part of the history of the club and a massive, massive success, so I'm fully aware of that means to the supporters and so many people connected to the club, so again that's what you can achieve if things come together.

"I remember it, yes. Gareth (Southgate) was playing, Juninho was playing. I've seen the pictures up around here and I know what it means to people.

"I've said it a few times, that's the impact football can have. You can create special, special memories and special days for people.

"We're closer to that, but listen, we're realistic. I'm not looking to think this is our big, big chance of winning something.

"This is our next opportunity of trying to go through this next game and then further along the line, something might happen. But we mustn't get too carried away just yet."

Boro must make do without Morgan Rogers this evening, with the 21-year-old - who has netted in four rounds of the competition thus far and is the top scorer in the competition in 2023-24 with four goals - is suspended.

Rogers has picked up two yellow cards in the five games Boro have played so far, incurring a rather harsh one-match ban.