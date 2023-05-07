Middlesbrough FC v Coventry: Boro boss Michael Carrick has message for Sunderland, West Brom and Blackburn

Middlesbrough v Coventry CityA GLANCE at the Championship table might indicate that this particular fixture has more resonance and meaning for another north-east team and not necessarily Middlesbrough.

Already assured of a fourth-placed finish and semi-final second leg on home soil, Boro are mindful that today's result will not change a lot in the context of their season, whatever happens.

The battle is below them with five clubs fighting it out for two available spaces, including Coventry and Boro's rivals Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro could potentially do the Wearsiders, who finish off at Preston, a favour by beating the Sky Blues. Should the Teessiders lose, then they will definitely face the Midlanders

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick. Picture: PA

For his part, boss Michael Carrick is adamant that his side will be striving to win.

He said: "It ends up being about this last league game for a number of teams. But it's the whole journey and points accumulation throughout the whole season that puts you in this position.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, teams have their own agendas, situations and hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's ultimately about us, really. We respect Coventry and I am not dismissing that and I know we will prepare like we would for any other game and be thorough and look to play well and win the game. There's a responsibility to do that anyway.

"You cannot go in and think: 'I'll tell you now, we'll draw this game or lose this game.' No chance. That's pride in ourselves. Individually and as a team. We have our own standards and beliefs in our way of playing. There's a competitive responsibility."

Boro head into the game on the back of successive losses at Luton and Rotherham, but Carrick insists that confidence remains high with both matches seeing significant refereeing decisions go against them.

He added: "Confidence is not necessarily a results thing. From a players' point of view, you have a feeling of how well you are playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And if you have a 'foundation' from your performance, you know you are always capable of winning another game and be capable of playing well. It's how you play and a lot of that is dictated by confidence.

"Sometimes, a win gives you a spike and a boost, of course it does. But ultimately, there's a level and standard in yourself that you need to hit to know you are close or playing all right. It is keeping that belief more than anything and we have definitely got that."

Last six games: Middlesbrough LDWWLL; Coventry DDWDWW.

Referee: J Busby (Oxon).