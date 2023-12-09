A STRONG friendship will be briefly put on hold this afternoon amid a fascinating battle of wits that might just be one for the football purist.

Michael Carrick and his progressive Ipswich Town counterpart Kieran McKenna know each other well – and intimately on a football level – from their time on the coaching staff at Manchester United.

Springing a tactical surprise upon each other in today’s keynote Riverside fixture will certainly be a challenge; it should make for absorbing theatre all the same.

Carrick, pictured, said: “We speak a lot and are good friends. Obviously, this week is what it is and it’s kind of business and we both have our jobs to do.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick on the touchline at Leeds United last weekend. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s an incredible coach.

“We worked in each other’s pockets for so long at United and emptied each other’s footballing brains onto each other.

“There’s different evolving ideas, of course there is, but you are largely what you are in terms of your principles. I know how he thinks, although I am not saying I know what he is going to do on Saturday. I’d be very silly to think that, but I have an idea and he’ll be exactly the same with me.”

Ipswich’s rise to the automatic promotion positions may have shocked some in Championship circles, but the last person it has surprised is Carrick – with good reason. Carrick, without a number of players today, added: “He (McKenna) has done an incredible job and I am not surprised one bit.

“I know how good he is, one of the best coaches you could hope for and best I have come across.

“I am delighted for him, he is a good person and terrific coach and I am delighted to see him doing so well in management.”

Saturday could well be a milestone day for one particular Boro player in fit-again defender Matt Clarke, who could be handed his first start since October 1, 2022.

On Clarke, Carrick added: “Clarkey has been ready (to start) for a good number of weeks, to be honest.