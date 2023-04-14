Middlesbrough FC v Norwich City: Boro won't 'overthink' it ahead of Canaries return: Carrick

A dramatic victory in East Anglia - thanks to Matt Crooks's late goal - moved Boro to within four points of the play-offs in their final game before the World Cup hiatus and discussions tentatively turned to making a top-six push and away from relegation.
It was a lightbulb moment in the Michael Carrick era and ahead of tonight’s return, they have given themselves a genuine chance of promotion and are in a stronger place - regardless of a recent three-match winless run.
Carrick said: "I learnt a great deal as I have from a lot of games and different experiences.
"I am getting to know the players even more and as a group, we are certainly stronger than we were then, even though we got some good results and started really well.
"But I think we are now a better team. Individually, the boys have developed really well. I am not saying the result will necessarily repeat itself just because of that, but we certainly sit in a better position now than we did back then."
While their autumnal win over a Norwich side who were then in the top four first prompted play-off talk, a follow-up triumph would take a significant step towards clinching participation in the end-of-season lottery for Boro.
Cast as the hunted in November, the Canaries, one point adrift of the top six, are now very much the hunter.
Carrick continued: "It's tight around the play-offs and we both have something to play for in our agendas, but it won't really change what we do.
"You can overthink it at times. It's a game of football against a good team. But if we play well, we have proved we can match or be better than a lot of teams and that's the challenge.”