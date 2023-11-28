MIDDLESBROUGH’S scalps so far this season include league leaders Leicester City alongside another team with designs upon automatic promotion in Southampton.

They have also defeated sides with top-six aspirations or in that vicinity of the table in Sunderland, Cardiff City and Norwich City.

In the same breath, Michael Carrick’s side have failed to win any of their six matches thus far against the division’s current bottom seven in a curate’s egg of a campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It explains why, ahead of a run of tough fixtures on paper, that Carrick is not reading too much into that amid a capricious Championship whose main consistent facet is its inconsistency.

Carrick, whose side face Preston and Leeds United this week - said: “It’s a brutal league, (but) it’s a fantastic and challenging league and consistency is key. If you can be consistent, it gives you a great chance.

"It’s not easy to get through games and game to game as well. For whatever reason on any given day, anyone can beat anybody.

"That’s the beauty of it and there is no easy and straightforward game. Every game is a test - a physical and mental test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Why it is like that, I’m not sure. It’s been like that for a lot longer than I have been involved in it. You have got to enjoy it and embrace the challenge.”

BRING IT ON: Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick is loving the ups and downs of Championship football this season. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Riverside will pause to remember the late, great Terry Venables this evening, with the former England manager, affectionately nicknamed ‘Teesside Tel’ during his short spell at the club at the start of the noughties, remembered with fondness by Boro followers.

On Venables, who saved the club from Premier League relegation in 2000-01, Carrick said: “It’s sad day for us when someone connected with the club passes away.

“For football in general, really. I remember watching Euro 96 as a fan and a kid. It was an incredible time to be a young boy watching England and he was a massive part of that.