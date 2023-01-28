That is what has happened in certain quarters to Middlesbrough loan keeper Zack Steffen after events at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.
For his part, Michael Carrick's glass remains very much half-full regarding his ‘sweeper-keeper’ whose ability to play the ball out from the back under pressure is one of his selling points, even if it did not always come off at Sunderland.
Carrick, as ever, is keeping calm regarding that particular talking point. He certainly won't be telling the Manchester City loanee to change any time soon and why should he.
Speaking with good common-sense, the Boro chief said: "We want to try and play through the pitch and have possession of the ball, of course we do.
"Zack is a big part of that and starts our attacks off in trying to create space for others and I have no problem with Zack, certainly over recent weeks.
"It is about making it easier and creating space for each other and understanding where the space is for use to build through the pitch.
"Whether we are under pressure or certain people feel like we are under pressure, we didn't necessarily see it. It is just the spaces we want to attack and use."
Carrick faces an intriguing selection call today, with loanee Cameron Archer, who had a decent cameo from the bench on Wearside, pushing for his first league start.
Carrick continued: “He’s been terrific. He’s trained really well since he came in and the longer he’s in here, getting comfortable, getting sharper and getting to know the boys and the boys getting to know him - what he likes, what he’s good at - the more he will benefit.
"There are the team’s tactics to learn, but it’s also, when you’re in the game, little partnerships, units and combinations that you have with each other.
"That can take time to work out and you can see that developing. I’ve been really pleased with him and he will play a lot of football for us in the coming months, which is the reason he came and the reason we got him here."