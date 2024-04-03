Middlesbrough FC winger Isaiah Jones on future and prospering again after mental health battle
Jones has burst onto the scene during his time on Teesside after being offered a chance in the Championship following his move from non-league Tooting and Mitcham in 2019.
The performances of the Londoner, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign, have not gone unnoticed elsewhere and he has been linked with moves to the top flight since his rise to prominence.
A bump in the road arrived last term when Jones struggled with mental health issues, but the wingman has recaptured elements of his best form this term.
Boro face a potential decision to make in the close season if they cannot agree a new deal with Jones, with the clock ticking on his future. He is out of contract in June 2025, as it stands.
For his part, Jones remains happy at Boro, describing it as 'home', but equally offering no guarantees on his future.
He said: "What I would say is that this is my home right now. I enjoy every minute playing here and playing in front of these fans.
"I’ve got 12 months left, but that doesn’t mean I want to leave. I enjoy playing here and I love the fans.
"We’ll look at my contract situation in the summer and see what happens. I leave that side of things (conversations with the club) more to my agent and just focus on the football for the time being."
Boro enjoyed a profitable Easter, taking four points from six after following up an excellent Championship point at Southampton with a dominant victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
Jones played his part in that and netted the hosts' killer second with a deflected shot against the Owls, which looped into the net off visiting captain Barry Bannan.
In the wider picture, Lambeth-born Jones is just happy to be enjoying himself again after a testing 2022-23 at times.
The opening to the current campaign also had its issues, team and personal wise, but Jones has admirably perservered.
He continued: "I wasn’t playing at the start of the season, but I knew that I had to just keep grafting in training and take any chances that came my way.
"That’s ultimately what I did against Sheffield Wednesday away (last autumn).
"I would rate my season as alright. It’s not been the best - I’d definitely like more assists and goals.
"I was getting into a good rhythm before the injury and now I’m back I’m trying to get into that rhythm again.
"When I spoke out last season (about my mental health), I wanted to tell people what I was going through and hopefully help other people going through a similar thing to speak out and hopefully get help.
"In terms of on the pitch for me, I feel like me doing that has helped me a lot to get back to enjoying football again and hopefully putting smiles on people’s faces again.
"As a footballer, if you’re not enjoying playing then there’s something wrong because it’s the best job in the world. Last season was difficult, but I thank god for helping me get through it. Long may that continue and I keep improving and keep playing."
