Michael Carrick says his Middlesbrough players are making his first job in management easier with their calm response to setbacks.

The tension is mounting in the Championship promotion race, thanks largely to the Teesiders' form. Seven wins in the last eight matches have narrowed the gap to second-placed Sheffield United.

As the Blades do not play until Wednesday a Boro victory at home to Stoke City will move Carrick's men to within a point, cranking up more pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the reaction when Boro went in 1-0 down at Swansea City on Saturday reassured Carrick it is not getting to them.

“A lot of (what is said at half-time) comes from them, the experiences they’ve had together and how they’ve grown," he said.

"It’s not ideal to keep going behind but nevertheless, it’s nice to have that feeling of, if we do, there’s a way out of it that we trust and believe in.

"You could sense at half-time there was a real calmness, but also a real understanding and a fire within them, so I almost didn’t have to say too much to them, which was a nice place to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That tells me that they’re a good group in terms of being level-headed. But also it shows a real understanding of what we’re trying to do, how we’re trying to play and how we’re trying to behave.”

REASSURED: Michael Carrick was pleased with what he saw in the Middlesborough dressing room at half-time at the Liberty Stadium

Dael Fry and Matty Crooks sat out the trip to south Wales.

"Dael was quite ill towards the start of last week so we just need to get him back around the group again, see how he is and how he fits back in," said Carrick. "Crooksy is touch and go at the moment, and we’ll make a late call on him.

"It is great place to have those options and so much trust in whoever plays or comes on the pitch."

Last six games: Stoke City WWLLWL; Middlesbrough WWLWWW

Referee: C Pawson (Sheffield)