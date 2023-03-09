News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Middlesbrough FC's Michael Carrick in contention for first manager of the month award as Chuba Akpom shortlisted for another Championship player prize

Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for his first manager of the month award, whilst his Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom could pick up the Championship's player prize for the second time in three months.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
2 minutes ago
FIRST-TIMER: Michael Carrick started out in management in October
FIRST-TIMER: Michael Carrick started out in management in October
FIRST-TIMER: Michael Carrick started out in management in October

Novice manager Carrick has been nominated after Boro forced their way into the automatic promotion picture with four February wins.

The 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane was the stand-out, applying pressure on second-placed Sheffield United, whose grip on that position had been starting to look increasingly assured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Tessiders scored three goals in each of their four victories, the only blip being a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Most Popular
PROLIFIC SEASON: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom
PROLIFIC SEASON: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom
PROLIFIC SEASON: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom

Akpom contributed five of them, and in doing so became the first striker to hit the 20-goal mark in a season for Boro. He also won the Championship's player of the month award for December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw, who scored a hat-trick at home to Sheffield United, an equaliser against Burnley and another versus play-off rivals Luton Town has also been nominated, along with centre-backs Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley and Kyle McFadzean of Coventry City.

Carrick's rivals for the manager's award are Clarets' boss Vincent Kompany, Blackburn Rovers' Jon Dahl Tomasson and former Sheffield Wednesday and Boro captain Nigel Pearson, now in charge at Bristol City.

Chuba AkpomLuton TownSheffield UnitedBramall Lane