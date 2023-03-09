Michael Carrick has been shortlisted for his first manager of the month award, whilst his Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom could pick up the Championship's player prize for the second time in three months.

FIRST-TIMER: Michael Carrick started out in management in October

Novice manager Carrick has been nominated after Boro forced their way into the automatic promotion picture with four February wins.

The 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane was the stand-out, applying pressure on second-placed Sheffield United, whose grip on that position had been starting to look increasingly assured.

The Tessiders scored three goals in each of their four victories, the only blip being a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

PROLIFIC SEASON: Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom

Akpom contributed five of them, and in doing so became the first striker to hit the 20-goal mark in a season for Boro. He also won the Championship's player of the month award for December.

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw, who scored a hat-trick at home to Sheffield United, an equaliser against Burnley and another versus play-off rivals Luton Town has also been nominated, along with centre-backs Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley and Kyle McFadzean of Coventry City.