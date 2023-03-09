Novice manager Carrick has been nominated after Boro forced their way into the automatic promotion picture with four February wins.
The 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane was the stand-out, applying pressure on second-placed Sheffield United, whose grip on that position had been starting to look increasingly assured.
The Tessiders scored three goals in each of their four victories, the only blip being a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
Akpom contributed five of them, and in doing so became the first striker to hit the 20-goal mark in a season for Boro. He also won the Championship's player of the month award for December.
Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw, who scored a hat-trick at home to Sheffield United, an equaliser against Burnley and another versus play-off rivals Luton Town has also been nominated, along with centre-backs Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley and Kyle McFadzean of Coventry City.
Carrick's rivals for the manager's award are Clarets' boss Vincent Kompany, Blackburn Rovers' Jon Dahl Tomasson and former Sheffield Wednesday and Boro captain Nigel Pearson, now in charge at Bristol City.