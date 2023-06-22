MIDDLESBROUGH will kick-off their Championship promotion campaign in 2023-24 with a home clash against Millwall.

Michael Carrick’s side will attempt to get over their 2022-23 play-off semi-final heartache by getting off to a positive start in fromt of their own fans on August 5 at the Riverside Stadium against Gary Rowett’s team.

They will meet the team who beat them in the play-offs – Coventry City just one week later in the Midlands, with the two meeting up again on Teesside on New Year’s Day.

The fierce derby battle with Sunderland will first take place at the Stadium of Light on October 7, with Boro playing host to the Black Cats on February 3.

NEW SEASON: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

As ever, there are also a number of Yorkshire derbies for Boro fans to get excited about, the first of them coming at home to former boss Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town on August 19, the return date being in West Yorkshire on December 29.

The first meeting with relegated Leeds United will be at Elland Road on December 2, with the two meeting again on April 20. Boro lock horns with Hull City at the Riverside on December 13, with the Tigers playing host on April 10.

Boxing Day also provides a White Rose battle for Boro with a trip to Rotherham United, the two facing each other again not long after on January 20. Newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday host Boro on September 19, with the Riverside clash between the two scheduled for April 1.

Boro will close out their schedule at home to Watford on May 4

Here is Middlesbrough's 2023-24 Championship schedule in full ..

August

5: Millwall H

12: Coventry City A

19: Huddersfield Town H

26: West Bromwich Albion A

September

02: Queens Park Rangers H

16: Blackburn Rovers A

19: Sheffield Wednesday A

23: Southampton H

30: Watford A

October

03: Cardiff City H

07: Sunderland A

21: Birmingham City H

24: Norwich City A

28: Stoke City H

November

04: Plymouth Argyle A

11: Leicester City H

25: Bristol City A

28: Preston North End H

December

02: Leeds United A

09: Ipswich Town H

13: Hull City H

16: Swansea City A

23: West Bromwich Albion H

26: Rotherham United A

29: Huddersfield Town A

January

01: Coventry City H

13: Millwall A

20: Rotherham United H

27: Birmingham City A

February

03: Sunderland H

10: Bristol City H

14: Preston North End A

17: Leicester City A

24: Plymouth Argyle H

March

02: Stoke City A

06: Norwich City H

09: Queens Park Rangers A

16: Blackburn Rovers H

29: Southampton A

April

01: Sheffield Wednesday H

06: Swansea City H

10: Hull City A

13: Ipswich Town A

20: Leeds United H

27: Cardiff City A

May