Middlesbrough gamble on Ravel Morrison loan from Sheffield United

Middlesbrough have become the latest club to gamble on unpredictable playmaker Ravel Morrison, who has joined on loan from Sheffield United until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United, where Sir Alex Ferguson described him as the most talented player he had every worked with.

Making the most of that talent has been a problem, though, with his indiscipline off the field proving a barrier to success.

Morrison's only three appearances for the Red Devils came as a substitute in the League Cup.

Since leaving Old Trafford in 2012, he has had spells with West Ham United, Birmingham City, Queens Park Rangers (twice), Cardiff City, Lazio, Atlas and Ostersunds before joining the Blades in the summer. He was called into the England squad while at West Ham, but did not play.

He played just 12 Premier League minutes, as a substitute against Leicester City in August, and did little in the cup competitions to push his case.

Middlesbrough's form has picked up since the nadir of November's 4-0 defeat at Leeds United, but they need more goals to be sure of staying in next season's Championship. Only Wigan Athletic have scored fewer this season.

Morrison has 14 goals in 103 senior appearances, but if Jonathan Woodgate can get the best out of him, he will score and create goals at the Riverside.

Boro loaned Patrick Roberts from Manchester City with that in mind this month, but he has been ruled out for six to eight weeks through injury.

The loan effectively ends Morrison's Sheffield United career, as his contract expires in the summer.

Under-23s captain Ben Liddle has joined Scunthorpe United until the end of the season.

Away from the transfer window, coach Leo Percovich has received a two-match touchline ban and a £3,000 fine for his behaviour in this month's Championship game against Birmingham City.

Boro have been fined £7,500 for failing to control their players in an 87th-minute incident, while Birmingham have been fined £9,000. The Blues' head of performance, Sean Rush, has been banned from the touchline for one game.