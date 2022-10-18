Carrick has emerged as the first choice after a lengthy interview process since Chris Wilder was sacked on Ocrober 3.

He has apparently received growing references from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson, Gareth Southgate and Ole Gunnar Solkjaer.Percovich, assisted by Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler, has overseen one win and two defeats, and will be in charge at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Carrick has never managed before – apart from three games, two won, one lost as Manchester United caretaker manager last winter – but then neither had Robson, Southgate, Steve McClaren, Aitor Karanka or Jonathan Woodgate when they were given the Riverside job.

CARETAKER STINT: Michael Carrick was briefly manager of Manchester United last season

At least one of the coaches Carrick wants to bring with him is understood to be in a job at the moment – Rene Meulensteen, who has been heavily linked with Boro is Australia's assistant manager – and that is further complicating the process. Meulensteen would also need a work permit.

Former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Hull City defender Alex Bruce – recently sacked along with his dad Steve by West Bromwich Albion – has also been mooted as a potential appointment.