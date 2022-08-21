Middlesbrough ‘lacked spark’ admits Chris Wilder following frustrating defeat to Reading

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a late blow in midweek against Stoke City - when a late equaliser denied them their first set of three points - Boro were on the road again as they faced a Reading side fresh off the back of a fine 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Tyrese Fornah, the on-loan Nottingham Forest midfielder, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when he drove home a powerful 20-yard shot on the half-volley.

Though Middlesbrough dominated much of the second half, as Reading protected their lead, they offered only a limited goal threat.

Middlesbrough's manager Chris Wilder during the Sky Bet Championship match at Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

A frustrated Wilder reflected: “We had all the ball in the second half but it was all too little, too late.

“The match started at three o’clock, not four o’clock. There was no spark about us, no intensity about us. I wasn’t sitting there enjoying that.

“Nobody wanted to risk a pass going forward, they just wanted to keep the ball.

“Playing against a team like that, you have to move the ball quickly. Or you have to move higher up the pitch.

Reading's Tyrese Fornah (centre) celebrates scoring thinly goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

“We weren’t ambitious, we were slow, we were ponderous.

“It was as if their goal didn’t really matter. We just thought that what we’ll do is look like this really technical, pretty side that just keeps hold of the ball and gets in a thousand passes.

“But you just go from side to side and backwards.

“Fair play to Reading. They did enough to win a game of football.

“But it’s possibly one of the most disappointing afternoons that I’ve had since I became Boro manager.”

Wilder confirmed that Boro are hoping to sign Rodrigo Muniz, Fulham’s Brazilian striker, this weekend.

“I think it’s imminent,” added Wilder, who hopes the player’s arrival will be a wake-up call for some of his squad.

“He’ll no doubt want to get on the front foot and that will shake it up, and maybe one or two others will shake it up for us as well.”

Muniz watched the game from the stands at the SCL Stadium.

Reading: Bouzanis, Holmes, Hutchinson (John Clarke 69), McIntyre, Yiadom, Hendrick, N’Diaye, Fornah, Hoilett, Long (Lucas Joao 61), Ince. Unused substitutes: Andresson, Camara, Abrefa, Ehibhationham, Craig.

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Fry (Crooks 46), Lenihan, Bola,Jones, McNair, Howson, Mowatt (Boyd-Munce 90), Giles, McGree (Watmore 46), Forss (Hoppe 70). Unused substitutes: Smith, Dijksteel, Roberts.