LEGEND: Stewart Downing made over 400 Middlesbrough appearances in two spells

The 37-year-old was released by Blackburn Rovers in the summer, and is yet to decide what course his life will take next.

The winger also played for Sunderland (on loan), Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham United, but it is his two spells with Middlesbrough he will be most syonmous for.

Downing made his senior Boro debut in April 2002, was the first of 404 appearances. More a maker than a taker of goals, he scored 32 times for his hometown club.

He left for the first time in 2009, joining Aston Villa for £12m after the Teessiders were relegated from the Premier League. He returned in 2015 for a four-year spell before joining up with another Boro legend, Tony Mowbray, at Ewood Park.

Downing was part of the Boro squad which won the club's only major honour, although he was an unused substitute in the 2004 League Cup final. He started the 2012 final for Liverpool and picked up another winner's medal/

In 2006 Downing played in the UEFA Cup final having set up three goals in a historic 4-2 win over Steaua Bucharest to reach it.

He won 35 caps for England between 2005 and 2014, never scoring, including three appearances at the 2006 World Cup.