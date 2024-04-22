Leeds prevailed 4-3, with a 62nd-minute strike from Crysnecio Summerville, who scored twice, ultimately proving decisive on a night when the visitors were handed an almighty scare.

Emmanuel Latte Lath’s second goal of the game late on set up a thrilling finish, but Leeds held out to inflict a first defeat in 10 upon Boro, whose own play-off bid is now mathematically over.

Carrick was angered by the decision to award United’s third goal to make it 3-2 on 39 minutes when replays showed that Willy Gnonto was offside, but the goal stood.

Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Leeds United. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Carrick, whose side had taken an early lead through Isaiah Jones and levelled through Latte Lath after Summerville (pen) and Patrick Bamford put the visitors in front, said: “The offside goal was massive. Not just for us, but there’s other teams in the bigger picture. It’s such a big thing.

"We asked the boys to defend well and hold the line together and the line was impeccable and there were three in line around the edge of the box. Hold the line and you expect offsides given. It was too clear not to be.

"I was also frustrated with the added time. The board goes up for five minutes and we ended up having 18 seconds added on and within that five minutes, the ball was out of play for two minutes.”

On one of the Championship’s games of the season, he commented: “Where do you want to start.

"I enjoyed the game. I thought we did a lot of really good things and pinned them back.

"We did loads of good things in the game and they have got some good quality and have shown that all season.

“We know that at the top end of the pitch that they are really dangerous and it doesn’t take giving them much space to look dangerous and we knew that.

"They were dangerous in moments, but other than that, I thought we were really good in the game.

"I thought we were really good with the ball and dominated and controlled large parts of the game. I was really pleased with the boys and it was an incredible effort all the way to the end.