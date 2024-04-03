Just over a month ago, midfielder Dan Barlaser was coming in for a bit of stick from some supporters amid a worrying run of form which saw the Teessiders looking anxiously over their shoulders towards the relegation zone.

Fast forward to now and Boro are looking upwards. The top six may be unlikely, but not totally out of the question yet – following a morale-boosting six-match unbeaten sequence. Such is football and such is the Championship.

Ex-Rotherham United schemer Barlaser (pictured) was at the heart of all things good in their 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday and his combination with former Huddersfield Town captain Lewis O’Brien helped the Teessiders dominate the game.

ON THE UP: Middlesbrough's Dan Barlaser has helped Michael Carrick's team turn around their recent form. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Head coach Michael Carrick said: “That’s what Dan is good at. He can control a game and get on the ball and make things tick.

“He was very clever with his little combinations and I thought Lewis was particularly good next to him and you can see (with) the more games that Lewis is getting, he is improving all the time.

“Dan has got an array of passes. He can play in short or tight spaces and over a distance. I thought he was really good.”

Despite an injury count stretching into double figures and with just one recognised centre-half on show, Boro have managed to take four points over Easter from games against Southampton and the Owls.

LOOKING UP: Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick (right) in discussion with assistant Jonathan Woodgate during the game against and Sheffield Wednesday at Riverside Stadium on Easter Monday Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

A concession of just one goal in five matches is also answering some questions regarding their perceived defensive deficiencies as well.

Carrick added: “It’s credit to all the boys. Especially now, you can’t just rely on defenders.

"You have to defend as a team and every little job that the boys do from the front limits spaces throughout the team.

“It makes the boys easier and we defended and pressed well as a team. There’s different scenarios, little systems, tweaks and personnel.

"I talk about different wavelengths and connections and Clarkey (Matt Clarke) and Jonny (Howson) have stepped in. It was a tough game the other day and they stepped in again and did tremendously well.

"Jonny showed his experience and class. He’s quite enjoyed that fresh challenge and he was terrific again. It’s important we defend well."