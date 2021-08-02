Middlesbrough open to Chuba Akpom offers despite lack of strikers, says manager Neil Warnock

After letting Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga go in the summer, Boro are left with very few options at centre-forward. As well as Akpom, they have Uche Ikpeazu, signed from Wycombe Wanderers this summer, plus striker/winger Duncan Watmore. Matt Crooks, bought from Rotherham United, could play there if needed, but is better suited to a deeper role.

Despite that, Warnock does not regard Akpom as a player he has to keep. He signed the now-25-year-old from PAOK Salonika in September. Akpom managed a disappointing five Championship goals last season, although only two team-mates (Watmore and George Saville) bettered that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the moment we’ve only got him and Uche," said Warnock when asked about Akpom's future.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Chuba Akpom managed just five league goals in his first season at Middlesbrough

"I think everybody knows if the right offer comes in we’d consider that but at the same time we are still looking at other forwards.

"I know Crooksy can go up there but we need another couple of strikers there. If Duncan gets injured we're short."

Boro have also added goalkeeper Joe Lumley midfielder Lee Peltier and winger Sammy Ameobi, and the arrival of midfielder Martin Payero is expected to be rubber-stamped imminently now his Argentina team has been knocked out of the Olympic football tournament.