Middlesbrough ready to take lessons from Brighton FA Cup defeat into Championship promotion fight

Boro were on the end of a 5-1 loss at the Riverside Stadium last weekend, with Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister turning in a fine display with two goals for the Premier League visitors.
This week, Carrick’s attention has been on an important Championship meeting with Millwall, who are just one place below Boro.
Since the arrival of Carrick, the Riverside Stadium outfit have been rapidly rising up the table and occupy a play-off position ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.
“The boys have reacted really well. We were disappointed to go out of the cup but we knew going in they were a very good team and they played very well on the day. I thought the scoreline was harsh on us but credit to Brighton they showed their quality,” he said.
"The boys have had a good, positive week though and bounced back really well. However we play, whatever the result on Saturday, I don’t think it will have anything to do with what happened last week. It’s just a new game for us.
“There are always lessons to be learned and sometimes you learn most when you’ve had a setback and you've had to suffer a bit. You have to soak it up, digest it and look at how we can be better as a team.
"There were positives to take from it as well. I thought we did some very good things within the game and so I’ve certainly not been too hard on the boys because I think we’ve improved a lot and come a long way in a short space of time.”
Carrick is keen to further improve his squad this month but is happy to be patient in the market.
He added: “I wouldn’t say we’re relaxed. We’re relaxed in terms of being happy with the squad and the players that we have at our disposal.
"But, something I keep saying, we can never be satisfied because we want to keep improving.
"We’re fortunate in the way the team has been playing and we want to try and keep that momentum up, but that doesn’t change the fact we want to try and improve the squad in January.”