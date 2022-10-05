Middlesbrough v Birmingham: Special night in store for Leo Percovich and Lee Cattermole

First-team coach Leo Percovich was born in Uruguay, but Middlesbrough is very much his home these days and he has become a much-loved club stalwart and a popular figure with fans.

Percovich initially arrived as goalkeeping coach under Aitor Karanka in December 2013 and spent just under four years at the club until leaving.

After two years in Brazil, Percovich returned to the club in 2019 and will lead the side out for the first time in a temporary capacity. It will be an emotional moment for the 54-year-old, whose attachment to the area is strong.

Leo Percovich (right).

Advertisement Hide Ad

He takes interim charge after the sacking of Chris Wilder and will be assisted by academy chief Craig Liddle, under-23’s coach Mark Tinkler and under- 18’s coach and ex-Boro player Lee Cattermole, a boyhood fan from Stockton.

Last six games: Middlesbrough WLWLDL; Birmingham LLWWDD

Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).