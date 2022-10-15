The club stalwart and caretaker manager is Uruguayan by birth, but an honorary Teessider by design. Hugely popular at the club among staff and players - and having a place in the affections of supporters - Percovich is also in his mid-fifties.

He is entitled to think that if his time to be a full-time number one is still not now, just when will it actually be?

Percovich, who has served as a coach under Chris Wilder, Neil Warnock and Jonathan Woodgate after returning for a second stint at the club in 2019, said: “Of course, I want to be a manager one day.

Caretaker manager Leo Percovich.

"I didn’t expect this situation to come now, but I had an offer when I was in Brazil to keep coaching in Brazil, but I rejected it to come back to Middlesbrough.

"That was to support Jonathan Woodgate and to work with and support the club in any position where they need me. That was my decision.

"During the time I’ve been here, especially with so many changes after Covid, I have had other offers to go as a coach to other big clubs in Brazil.

"But I rejected them again because I feel comfortable here. Now, the time is arriving for me to say, ‘Leo, you have to run the team. You have to be the caretaker’.

While Percovich is assisted by Lee Cattermole, Mark Tinkler and Craig Liddle, he is quick to point out that the final decisions rest with him and it’s a responsibility that sits well with him.He continued: “There is a group of us working together, but ultimately, this is my team.

"Absolutely. I listen to the people I am working with, with respect and attention.

"If people are telling me something, I need to know why and understand their reasons. Give me your valued arguments, and I will consider all of them, but at the end, when it comes to the final line-up and the way we are going to play, it is my decision. That is very clear."