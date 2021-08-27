Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers: Neil Warnock responds to speculation linking Boro with a move for Sheffield United's Oliver Burke

The Scotland international joined the Blades last summer but could now make the move to the Riverside Stadium before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The 24-year-old started his career with Nottingham Forest and spent time abroad with German club RB Leipzig before joining the Blades last year.

“He’s a good player, Oliver,” said Warnock, ahead of Boro’s league meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

TRANSFER TALK: Oliver Burke has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough. Picture: Getty Images.

“He’s alright, I like him. You’ll just have to wait and see.”

Warnock also provided an update on Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Sporting Lisbon forward Andraz Sporar, with the Boro manager hopeful the deal can be finalised before the transfer window closes next week.

He added: “We’re still waiting for confirmation on everything, but it would certainly be nice to think it was done.

“Until it’s confirmed, as you’ve seen with other targets, you can’t really talk about them until they’re actually your players.

MANAGER: Neil Warnock. Picture: Getty Images.

“I’m hoping the Sporar deal will happen and we can put that to bed before the deadline.”

Middlesbrough could have a busy few days on the recruitment front as they look to finalise their squad before next week’s deadline.

Warnock admits that any further signings will be from domestic clubs, adding: “I think we’ve exhausted abroad now.

“I don’t think it would be possible to get all the permissions to get a player to come into England now. It’s a bit of a minefield.