Middlesbrough v Bournemouth: Chris Wilder relishing Riverside test

They welcome second-placed Bournemouth to the Riverside Stadium at lunchtime with the ex-Sheffield United chief under no illusions about the size of the task ahead.

Although Scott Parker’s side have stumbled of late – they are without a win in their last five outings – they boast the best away record in the division and a squad full of players that have featured at Premier League level.

“We’re always going to prepare as if they are bringing their A game to the Riverside,” said Wilder, about opponents who until recently were runaway leaders.

Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“We have to. Form is temporary and class is permanent. If you look through their group it’s certainly a group that is and is expected to challenge at the top of the division which they have done.

“The players they have got and players they’ve kept from the Premier League and the players added over the last 15, 16 months and the position in the table…

“I believed Bournemouth would be challenging to get out of this league and nothing really changed my view because of a dip in results.”

Wilder, whose side have lost just once in five games since he took over from Neil Warnock, is seeking more of a finished product after last week’s goalless draw at Stoke City.

“We believe last week was the toughest game in my tenure here and it goes without saying that this will now be a really big test for us,” he added.

“In my opinion, it’s for us to go get a result for ourselves and our supporters.

“I think it will be a good game: everyone has seen how we play, their away record is really solid, so there’ll be two teams going all out for a win.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how my team produce and perform against a top side in the division.”

Meanwhile, Wilder hopes Matt Crooks will be fit to resume after the former Rotherham United midfielder limped off in the second half at Stoke.