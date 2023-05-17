Steffen: Raced out to make a big early save to thwart Gyokeres. Not so lucky with winner. 6
Smith: Awful backpass let in Gyokeres early on, Steffen spared his blushes. Booked for pulling back Hamer in dodgy first half, defensively. 5
McNair: Warmed to the task against Gyokeres. Although a booking left him on a tightrope. Tougher in second half. 6
Lenihan: Went close with a header just before the interval. Hard finish to a fine season for the centre-half. 6
Giles: Threatened sporadically on the left and a decent outlet. Radar a bit wonky. 6
Hackney: Some nice touches, but needed Howson alongside him. 6
Mowatt: Onus on his shoulders without Howson again. Not as influential as Sunday. 6
Forss: Handed a start after his cameo from the bench on Sunday. Coventry were wary of his pace. 6
Akpom: Worrying scenes as he went down with a knee problem in first period. Recovered, but not quite bang at it. 5
McGree: Was an irritant to Coventry and popped up in some dangerous places. One or Boro’s better players. 7
Archer: You sensed he was waiting for a big moment. Didn’t happen. 6
Substitutes: Jones (Forss 66), 6; Barlaser (Mowatt 66), 6; Dijksteel (Smith 67), 6; Crooks (McNair 88).
Not used: Roberts, Fry, Bola.