HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship play-off second leg against Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium.

Steffen: Raced out to make a big early save to thwart Gyokeres. Not so lucky with winner. 6

Smith: Awful backpass let in Gyokeres early on, Steffen spared his blushes. Booked for pulling back Hamer in dodgy first half, defensively. 5

McNair: Warmed to the task against Gyokeres. Although a booking left him on a tightrope. Tougher in second half. 6

Middlesbrough players dejected after conceding their side's first goal of the game, scored by Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023.

Lenihan: Went close with a header just before the interval. Hard finish to a fine season for the centre-half. 6

Giles: Threatened sporadically on the left and a decent outlet. Radar a bit wonky. 6

Hackney: Some nice touches, but needed Howson alongside him. 6

Mowatt: Onus on his shoulders without Howson again. Not as influential as Sunday. 6

Forss: Handed a start after his cameo from the bench on Sunday. Coventry were wary of his pace. 6

Akpom: Worrying scenes as he went down with a knee problem in first period. Recovered, but not quite bang at it. 5

McGree: Was an irritant to Coventry and popped up in some dangerous places. One or Boro’s better players. 7

Archer: You sensed he was waiting for a big moment. Didn’t happen. 6

Substitutes: Jones (Forss 66), 6; Barlaser (Mowatt 66), 6; Dijksteel (Smith 67), 6; Crooks (McNair 88).