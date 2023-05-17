All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

Middlesbrough v Coventry ratings: One seven, a surprising five and some bang average marks as Boro bow out

HERE are the Middlesbrough FC player ratings from Wednesday night’s Championship play-off second leg against Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 17th May 2023, 22:22 BST

Steffen: Raced out to make a big early save to thwart Gyokeres. Not so lucky with winner. 6

Smith: Awful backpass let in Gyokeres early on, Steffen spared his blushes. Booked for pulling back Hamer in dodgy first half, defensively. 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McNair: Warmed to the task against Gyokeres. Although a booking left him on a tightrope. Tougher in second half. 6

Most Popular
Middlesbrough players dejected after conceding their side's first goal of the game, scored by Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.Middlesbrough players dejected after conceding their side's first goal of the game, scored by Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Middlesbrough players dejected after conceding their side's first goal of the game, scored by Coventry City's Gustavo Hamer (not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg match at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture date: Wednesday May 17, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Middlesbrough. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Lenihan: Went close with a header just before the interval. Hard finish to a fine season for the centre-half. 6

Giles: Threatened sporadically on the left and a decent outlet. Radar a bit wonky. 6

Hackney: Some nice touches, but needed Howson alongside him. 6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowatt: Onus on his shoulders without Howson again. Not as influential as Sunday. 6

Forss: Handed a start after his cameo from the bench on Sunday. Coventry were wary of his pace. 6

Akpom: Worrying scenes as he went down with a knee problem in first period. Recovered, but not quite bang at it. 5

McGree: Was an irritant to Coventry and popped up in some dangerous places. One or Boro’s better players. 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Archer: You sensed he was waiting for a big moment. Didn’t happen. 6

Substitutes: Jones (Forss 66), 6; Barlaser (Mowatt 66), 6; Dijksteel (Smith 67), 6; Crooks (McNair 88).

Not used: Roberts, Fry, Bola.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughCoventry