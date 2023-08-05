Middlesbrough are preparing to kick off their 2023/24 campaign against Millwall, with the wound-licking process in the rear view mirror.

The club’s last competitive fixture ended in heartbreak as Coventry City advanced to the play-off final at Boro’s expense. It was a cruel end to a season during which they had made great strides under the tutelage of Michael Carrick.

Any lingering fears of a hangover among the Riverside faithful have been eased by Carrick, who has insisted the club got over their heartbreak “pretty quickly”.

He said: “It's not easy when you have a setback like that and a result like that in that situation.

Middlesbrough are preparing to take on Millwall. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

"Nevertheless, it's my role and responsibility to get over that quick because we had a new season and new things to prepare for. We did have a plan regardless, both ways, if it had gone our way or not.

"You're just put things in motion and actually emotionally and mentally dealing with what's happening and what's ahead. In the end, [we] got over it pretty quickly, heads [are] on this season and preparing the team, squad, club and staff for what's ahead.”

His squad has been reshaped over the summer but the spine remains familiar. Carrick has described the transfer situation as a “moving jigsaw puzzle”, although has insisted he is pleased with what he currently has at his disposal.

He said: “I'm really happy with the squad that we've got, with the players that we've got, with the boys that we've brought in so far who have settled really quickly. It's a moving jigsaw puzzle. You're constantly trying to be as close to finishing it off as you can be but you're never really finished.”

After a summer of speculation, clubs can shift their focus to the action this weekend – if only just for 90 minutes. Millwall have been steadily rising up the Championship in recent years and look set to provide a stern opening weekend test.

Carrick said: “They're a very good team. Well-organised, really tough to play against, really effective with what they do.