AS MUCH as last season was a collective failure by Middlesbrough in terms of missing out on the play-offs, the lack of goals from their two marquee striking arrivals in January 2022 was perhaps the biggest reason.

While Flo Balogun and Aaron Connolly never fired on Teesside in the second half of 2021-22, the past week has seen Cameron Archer explode onto the scene in the way everyone hoped.

A first goal for the club at Cardiff was one thing, but two goals in Boro's outstanding win at second-placed Sheffield United was another thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has whet the appetite for more with recent signing Archer now in the hunt for his first home goals to round off a stellar week.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Cameron Archer (2R) of Middlesbrough celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's third goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on February 15, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Boss Michael Carrick, who has sensibly eased Archer into the fray, said: "I think it's the environment a lot, the group and the players and the people he is in mixing with now.

"I think that plays a huge part and you can see it with the boys who have come in January in how quickly they have settled and look like they have been here a while. It is not always easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coupled with that, he is a fantastic talent and player and a good lad willing to learn. He brings cleverness and sharpness and loves scoring goals. To see him smiling (on Wednesday) was terrific."

After Wednesday night, Carrick is wise to the notion of an 'After the Lord Mayor's Show' scenario against a QPR side hurting after their 3-0 home reverse to Sunderland - and the need for Boro to move on from Bramall Lane.

He added: “It's a dangerous game. There's no hiding from the fact they’ve had a tough run of results. For me, that makes them dangerous. They’ve got really good individuals who can come alive and hurt you at any moment.

"It does not take much to flip. It’s up to us to be right at it physically and mentally even moreso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is telling you how well things are going and that it was fantastic game the other night and then you get into Friday afternoon and everyone is still talking about Wednesday night and then Saturday morning.