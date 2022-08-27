Middlesbrough v Stoke City: Boro target three new signings next week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the pitch, they are seeking to get their season going after a disappointing start to 2022-23, which has seen them fail to win in six games in all competitions.

A three-match sequence culminates in the Tees-Wear derby on Monday week.

Taking into account a dip at the end of last season, Boro have won just twice in their last 14 matches in all competitions.

A mitigating factor is that Boro are partway through a major refit. Ten players have arrived so far this summer and ideally Chris Wilder wants another three in by Thursday’s deadline – two midfielders and another striker.

Wilder, linked with a loan move for Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu – who worked with him at Sheffield United – said: “I think we still need some competition in midfield and I think you saw that at the (last) weekend.

“The three-game week took its toll on a couple of players and I think, especially this early in the season, we would have flipped that around and shuffled the pack a little bit.

“We can’t expect Jonny (Howson) to play three games in six days at his age and with the amount that he expands, and the way the team plays.

“We were unlucky with Matt Crooks with illness and it meant he was only able to do 45 minutes. So definitely in those two central areas, we need competition and we need good players to come through the door and we’re working hard to make that happen.

“We’ve looked for that 15-20 goal-a-season striker all summer. Our xG is ridiculous – second best in the division, so we’re creating chances left, right and centre.