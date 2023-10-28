Middlesbrough have won each of their last six Championship games, soaring up the league table in the process.

While fans bask in the club’s much-improved league position, Boro boss Michael Carrick has confessed to being unaware of it.

Speaking ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Stoke City, he said: “I don't know where we are in the league to be honest, I've not looked at it. I'm not really interested at this stage, the play-offs are in May.

"It's about winning games, accumulating points, as many as you can, we can't control Leicester [City] or Ipswich [Town], or whoever's above us at this moment in time until we've played them really. It's wasted time and energy if you like.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough have won each of their last six league games. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

"What's coming next for me, it's planning ahead, this Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and planning ahead like that.

"That's what matters - keep picking up as many points as we can and then at some stage during the season we can assess where we are.”

Early concerns have dissipated at the Riverside, with their slow start to the season already a rapidly fading memory.

Carrick was adamant results would come and the 42-year-old has been proven right.

Middlesbrough now sit ninth in the table, level on points with sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

This weekend, they could propel themselves into the play-off spots.

Carrick’s cool head since the start of the season has been commendable and he is now able to pay tribute to his players without the form table undermining his words.

He said: “It's the boys working their socks off for each other and going way and beyond in terms of effort and attitude and togetherness. I've said all along, and then quality of football of course.

"We've got to play to a certain level and to do that you've got to put certain things into the game. It's clear to see the effort and commitment that the boys have given and we've found a good balance lately.

"We need to keep finding that, keep striving for more but certainly, we've been building from the start of the season.

"Results weren't there but performances were largely there. The boys are getting what they deserve now.”

Carrick has had to contend with injuries too, with defender Tommy Smith the latest to be sidelined.

Carrick said: “It's a big blow for us, he'll be missing for most of the season if not maybe all of it.