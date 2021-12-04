Middlesbrough v Swansea City: Chris Wilder is consistent in his message to Boro

His side undeniably produced an impressive display to secure the first win of his tenure at Huddersfield Town last weekend, but Boro chief Wilder – a ‘here and now’ manager as he regularly puts it – is only interested in what happens next.

It arrives this afternoon against Swansea as Boro seek another milestone by way of their maiden home victory under his watch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside consistency in terms of performance, Wilder is anxious to see consistency in results after two decent Riverside performances, but just one point – against Millwall and Preston – and a happy medium.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder.

Wilder said: “We might play out of this world and not get the result we are after. Some part of me would be ‘we’re on the right track in terms of the way we are playing and the wins will come.’

“But the other part is that we are in it to win games of football. Hopefully we can play well and win.

“It is new way of playing, new structure and new ideas. I am not being critical of what has gone off in the past.

“But this is how we want to go about it and there’s always something to play for and something in this season for us, regardless of why I have ultimately been brought in.

“The players know I am not a foot off the gas type. We are all getting judged now and my attitude towards players is consistent. You cannot turn it on and off and I cannot.”

Wilder’s words underline the fact that, as encouraging as last Saturday’s performance was, it has gone. Successful winning teams quickly move on and the Boro chief was reminded of that fact earlier this week when he was listening to one of the Premier League’s current greats.

He continued: “We were buoyant and took a lot of positives from a decent performance (at Huddersfield). But it means nothing if we don’t turn up for the main event on Saturday afternoon.

“It is about winning the next game and moving on. I was listening to a podcast in the week and even the top players are talking about it – the Virgil van Dijk’s. It’s about moving on to the next game.