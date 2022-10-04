Middlesbrough will need to be wary of more structural damage as they aim to move swiftly to replace sacked Chris Wilder

He has to be, really.

Trying to jam old-school managers into a continental structure contributed to the downfall of both Wilder and predecessor Neil Warnock, although the former has to take a fair share of the blame too.

Boro's demise from a team catapulted into the promotion race and thrilling in the FA Cup can be traced back to if not a dalliance, then certainly a coyness when he was linked with Burnley at Easter.

SACKED: Middlesbrough dismissed manager Chris Wilder on Monday

The upshot was four wins in 18 games since, and Boro's worst start to a season since 1985-86, exacerbated by strained relationships with the recruitment team.

Warnock seemed at odds with it too, leading to two strata of signings – his short-term recruits and club “project" signings. Wilder also seemed not to rate players he was presented with by director of Kieran Scott, or at least not regard them as "Championship-ready" and was not shy about letting people know.

In the end his Oliver Twist approach to recruitment undermined working relationships as it eventually had at his previous club, Sheffield United, where an already successful career gained extra gloss from a ninth-placed Premier League finish.

The last few weeks have felt like an uneasy stand-off, with the end apparently inevitable but no one – not Wilder, not chairman Steve Gibson and not Bournemouth, the latest Premier League club linked to him – prepared to make the first move.

Finally it was chairman Gibson who blinked.

Wilder called the summer transfer window "disappointing", making it obvious what he wanted by leaving the relevant squad numbers vacant during a period coinciding with eight matches.

One wonders what effect his honesty about his squad’s shortcomings had on them. Chuba Akpom responded brilliantly to being told he had no place in the manager's plans, but others did not.

So it is important the next man fits the Boro structure, which probably rules out Sean Dyche, part of a tangled web of managers.

Scott Parker has been mentioned after his sacking by Bournemouth. His temporary replacement, former Boro midfielder Gary O'Neil, could be attractive too after a good start at Dean Court. The Cherries are in the midst of a buyout, and new owners tend to want to appoint their own managers. Whether Boro can capitalise on the uncertainty or get bogged down by it remains to be seen.Former Barnsley player Rob Green, recently sacked by Watford, has also been mentioned in dispatches.

On Wednesday, popular coach Leo Percovich will take charge at home to Birmingham City, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.