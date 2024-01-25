Middlesbrough will not panic and make rash decisions in transfer window after Chelsea hammering

In terms of decision-making in the final week of the January transfer window, the club will avoid being similarly rash and desperate as Michael Carrick puts it.

Boro are collectively licking their wounds after a 6-1 thrashing at Stamford Bridge, with their hopes of becoming the first EFL side to reach the League Cup showpiece since Bradford City in 2013 being obliterated in the space of 27 first-half minutes when they conceded four goals. Also out of the FA Cup, Boro don't return to action until February 4 when they host Sunderland in a Tees-Wear Championship derby showdown.

Given Tuesday's events in the capital, the break is probably no bad thing.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough, applauds the fans after his team's defeat in the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match at Chelsea (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

While their treatment room is not looking as bad as it once was and with Leeds United loanees Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood and recent £2.5m recruit Finn Azaz – all cup-tied in midweek – available on their return to league duties, Boro's options are half-decent.

But there are significant concerns in the final third – with Boro's lack of firepower looking a major issue in their play-off quest.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are refusing to go away in their pursuit of Morgan Rogers, despite seeing two bids already rejected.

Any potential sale of Rogers ahead of the window would seriously intensify Boro's need to bring in some forwards.

On his transfer strategy in the final window week, Carrick said: “It's definitely don't panic.

“The worst thing you can do is panic and make rashdecisions.

"Sometimes, the decisions are thrown on you and you need to make a quicker decision, that's the window. But we try and set things up and be in a position where we don't make desperate decisions.

“It depends what pops up and what we’re looking at.

“You can read a lot of things at this time of year.