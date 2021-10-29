Middlesbrough's Anfernee Dijksteel nearing return from injury

Boro, who are targeting a fourth-straight league win, are without a host of players - particularly in defence - with manager Neil Warnock revealing that Dijksteel is the closest to returning from injury.

The Dutchman was forced off the pitch against Blackpool in September and he is unlikely to play when Birmingham travel to the Riverside while Warnock's other injured squad members will not be seen this side of the upcoming international break.

"Dijksteel is the nearest one to coming back," said Warnock, who is still without the likes of Grant Hall, Dael Fry and Marc Bola

NEARING RETURN: Anfernee Dijksteel. Picture: Getty Images.

"He's going to do a bit more today while we're out training, and I did catch him smiling the other day in the corridor, when I asked if he missed coming for dinner with me and Sharon.

"The others I don't think will be with us until the other side of the international break, and that's if we're lucky.