Millwall v Middlesbrough: Boro must find right managerial 'formula' says Leo Percovich

Uruguayan by birth he may be, but Middlesbrough is now firmly in his heart and is home and he is happy to help.

He will continue to hold the fort in an interim capacity against Millwall, with the midweek win over Birmingham buying the club's board a bit of time in their quest to find a permanent replacement for Chris Wilder.

It is a key decision that the club needs to get right, something which the 'fan' in Percovich also fully appreciates.

He said: "What is the right formula? Garry Monk came and then Tony Pulis, how much experience and many games there are between them have they won? Then Jonathan Woodgate who hadn’t been a coach before.

"A lot of experience as a player but hadn’t been coaching. So we went from lots of coaching experience to no coaching experience.

“Then 1,000 games (Neil Warnock) and fantastic man too. So he came and we still don’t get there. Wilder came and it looked like we were going to get there but we still did not, so who is the right man for this position?

“I think the club now is managing their time to analyse the situation and who is the right person to be here. Whether it’s rushed or not rushed, there is a certain time we need to analyse and take the final decision."

Isaiah Jones returns to the fray for Boro after a suspension. Lifting his spirits after a difficult start to the season is also likely to be at the forefront of the thoughts of Percovich, a hugely popular figure at the club.

He added: “Isaiah is a very, very important player for us.