Neil Taylor becomes Chris Wilder's first Middlesbrough FC capture as Isaiah Jones pens new deal

Middlesbrough FC manager Chris Wilder. Picture courtesy of Middlesbrough Football Club.

The 32-year-old Wales international is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa in the summer and has been on trial with Boro during the international break - and has become new manager Chris Wilder' s first new signing.

Taylor, capped 43 times by his country, will need to be registered with the EFL before the deadline of 12pm on Friday to be available for Saturday's visit of Millwall.

Wilder said: "Looking at the market we're in at this particular time it's a great one for us.

"He adds balance and competition to Marc Bola which is desperately needed.

"Neil's a player of pedigree with a great attitude. He's still fit and played for the U23s for an hour last week, I think it's a smart bit of business until the middle of January then we can go from there."

At his media unveiling last week, Wilder spoke about having an unbalanced squad in certain areas and the addition of Taylor would provide another valuable full-back/wing back option down the left flank.

Aside from Bola, Boro currently do not have any natural left-sided defenders who are fit, while Hayden Coulson is currently out on loan at Ipswich Town.

Taylor has previously been linked with several clubs overseas in Saudi Arabia and Qatar alongside Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir.

Earlier this autumn, Boro were keen on bringing in another left-sided player able to operate as a wing-back in Robbie Brady, but the free agent opted to join Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, promising winger Isaiah Jones has signed a new deal, securing his future at the club until 2025.

Speaking about the former Tooting and Mitcham player, who has made a significant first-team breakthrough this year, Wilder said: "I’m delighted he’s committed to the future. It’s important we have a good balance of young players and experienced players.