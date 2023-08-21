HUDDERSFIELD TOWN manager Neil Warnock lavished praise in the direction of Sorba Thomas, who was smiles apart in Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw at the Terriers manager's former club Middlesbrough.

A wicked inswinging corner from Thomas, which was diverted into his own net at the Riverside Stadium, put the Terriers ahead early in the second half.

But it was the Wales international's prodigious work rate without the ball which really caught Warnock's eye on the ball.

The veteran Town boss has consistently extolled the virtues of Thomas with the ball, but also alluded to his feisty temperament and recently said that the winger 'could start an argument in an empty room.'

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Boro's Hayden Hackney keeps tabs on Terriers' winger Sorba Thomas. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

At the same time, Warnock has expressed his desire to get the best out of the former Boreham Wood player, who he likes both as a player and a character.

Saturday was a positive step in the right direction.

Warnock, whose side were pegged back by a fine leveller by Hayden Hackney in an entertaining 1-1 draw, said: "They (Sky interviewers) said Sorba Thomas looked happy today and I said: 'I hope you took a picture, I've never seen him happy before..'

"It just shows you, when you enjoy your game, you work harder and I have never seen him work as hard as that this season. That's the best game he's had by an absolute mile. All credit to him, really.

"He got a flukey goal, but that's how it happens. We thought that near post was an area (to exploit)."

While Town and Boro's wait for a first league win of the campaign continued, there was genuine encouragement for both.

Warnock was pleased with several individual contributions, including that of Jack Rudoni, who had an intriguing battle with experienced Boro captain Jonny Howson.

Despite not producing another fine goalscoring contribution against Boro, Josh Koroma's efforts was not lost upon Warnock or the unsung work of Danny Ward and Brahima Diarra.

The Town chief added: "I think Jack will play at the top. He's just got to calm down a bit. I know we got a corner out of it, but he should have scored a header.

"At the top level, they do (score), but he will and he's getting a lot better and he's learning a lot better than last year. He's only a kid.

"When Jonny Howson came to the club (Middlesbrough), they told me he was over the hill and I've got to let him out. He just gets better and is like a nice bottle of wine isn't he. An amarone…

"I thought Josh did well (for Huddersfield) and put some great crosses in and Wardy was just a little bit short to get that near-post flick. I thought Kian (Harratt) won all his headers when he came on as well.

"It's hard for Wardy. It's amazing what he does for the team. It's a thankless task."You've got two centre-halves and you are doing 'doggies' (chasing). Like Diarra, he is a midfield player and then has to go to a centre-half (and chase). You don't really realise how much those two do.