BARNSLEY signing Liam Roberts may have played just five times for Middlesbrough last season, but in terms of game management, his new club are getting a much more well-rounded goalkeeper than the one who headed to Teesside last summer.

The ex-Northampton Town custodian was back-up to Boro loanee Zack Steffen and you have to go back to September for his last first-team appearance.

With the Midlander in the final year of his contract, it is likely to represent his final outing for Boro, having joined Barnsley on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playing on the winning side in front of 30,000 in a Tees-Wear derby is one high Roberts will always treasure.

Barnsley signing Liam Roberts, who has joined the club from Middlesbrough. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

On a practical level, the fact that he is much more versed in playing out from the back – something Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is very keen on – has added another string to his bow.

Working on a daily basis with a renowned goalkeeping coach in Alan Fettis has also been of benefit.Roberts told The Yorkshire Post: “In the lower leagues, you did not really do that kind of play.

“With not playing games, I trained even harder to develop those skills and the skills I have learned there, I can bring them to Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being in the Championship, it's the pace of the game and tempo to it and it's when to speed the game up and slow it down.

“It adds to your game management and all the skills and attributes I learnt there, I will bring to here.

“You try and be a 'sponge' and take as much information as you can on board. Fets was brilliant and I will stay in contact with Fets throughout the season.”

In terms of how his move to Barnsley transpired, it was all pretty quick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts, who will fight it out with Ben Killip for the number one spot, added: “It started at the end of last week and as soon as they were interested, I was ready to go.

“We had to wait until another goalie (Jamie Jones) came in for me to go out, but I am really looking forward to getting going for the season and they have welcomed me with open arms and I feel really good,” said the keeper, inset.

“It's not necessarily being in the shop window, but being here to play games and concentrate on that.

“It's a fresh slate with new keepers coming in and we have all got to impress and just because I am on loan, it doesn't guarantee me to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to make sure I give everything day in day out to make sure I am out there on the pitch.”

Having come so close to promotion in the lower leagues with Northampton in 2021-22 – the Cobblers lost out on the final day after rivals Bristol Rovers secured a big goal swing in remarkable fashion – Roberts won't be short of motivation on that front this term.

He added: “It's fuel to the fire.

“You don't start the season going 'Oh, we'll just finish mid-table.'

“There's no point you playing football for that.