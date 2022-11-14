Jones left the Hatters last week to take up the vacant managerial position at Southampton. O’Neil, who has been in temporary charge at Bournemouth since Scott Parker’s sacking at the end of August, has oversaw three wins, four draws and four defeats from 11 Premier League games in charge at the Vitality Stadium.

He also watched his side beat Everton 4-1 in the third round of the Carabao Cup last week to give him four victories in all competitions in charge. He made over 100 appearances for Boro between 2007 and 2011 and also had spells at Portsmouth, West Ham United and several other clubs during his playing career.

The 39-year-old made a handful of appearances for England's youth sides before retiring with Bolton Wanderes in 2019.